AUD/USD rebounds above 0.7750 on renewed USD weakness

- AUD/USD gained traction in the early American session.
- US Dollar Index edges lower ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
- Core CPI in US declined to 1.4% on a yearly basis in January.
After retreating to 0.7220 area during the European trading hour, the AUD/USD pair turned north in the early American session and was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 0.7750.
DXY pushes lower after US inflation report
The selling pressure surrounding the USD seems to be fueling AUD/USD's upside. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Wednesday that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January fell to 1.4% from 1.6% and missed the market expectation of 1.5%.
Commenting on the CPI data, "it isn’t a huge surprise that the recent virus-induced weakness in activity and employment appears to be weighing on inflation," said Capital Economics analysts. "With virus cases now falling sharply and states starting to ease restrictions on activity, that weakness is unlikely to last for long."
The initial market reaction to soft inflation data, which is likely to allow the Fed to preserve its dovish stance, triggered a USD selloff and the US Dollar Index is currently losing 0.15% at 90.30. Later in the session, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on the economy and the policy outlook will be watched closely by the market participants.
On Thursday, the HIA New Home Sales and Consumer Inflation Expectations will be featured in the Australian economic docket.
Earlier in the day, the monthly report released by Westpac showed that the Consumer Confidence Index in Australia improved to +1.9% in February from -4.5% in January.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7748
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7737
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7693
|Daily SMA50
|0.7635
|Daily SMA100
|0.7412
|Daily SMA200
|0.7201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7742
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7675
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7666
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7797
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak US CPI, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has been extending its gains above 1.21 after US CPI missed estimates with a level of 1.4%. Stimulus talks are out of the spotlight as in Washington amid Trump's trial. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
Breaking: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to over one-week tops, above $1850 post-US CPI
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and refreshed one-week tops, around the $1850 region post-US CPI figures.
Tuesday’s spinning top tests ETH bulls bracing for fresh record top around $2,000
ETH/USD rises for third day in a row, probes intraday high off-late. Tuesday’s candle suggests the buyers are tired, overbought RSI also challenges further upside. Two-week-old rising trend line lures the bulls, 10-day SMA restricts immediate downside.
GBP/USD trades above 1.38 amid dollar weakness, UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD is trading near the multi-year highs of 1.3855 amid ongoing US dollar weakness, as stimulus talks fade to the background. The UK's rapid vaccine campaign is supporting sterling.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.