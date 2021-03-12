AUD/USD rebounds above 0.7750, looks to post modest weekly gains

- AUD/USD started to edge higher after dropping to 0.7724.
- US Dollar Index consolidates daily gains around 91.70.
- Consumer confidence in US improved sharply in February.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to a daily low of 0.7724 in the early trading hours of the American session but started to recover its losses. As of writing, the pair was still down 0.25% on the day at 0.7767. On a weekly basis, the pair remains on track to close higher and snap a two-week losing streak.
The USD seems to have started to lose its strength in the second half of the day despite the fact that the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 5%. Week-end flows and profit-taking toward the end of the European session may have played a role in the renewed USD weakness. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.25% on the day at 91.67.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the Core Producer Price Index (PPI) in February rose to 2.5%, compared to analysts' estimate of 2.6%, on a yearly basis from 2% in January.
Additionally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index in March's advanced estimate improved sharply to 83 from 76.8 in February. With this reading beating the market expectation of 78.5 by a wide margin and helping the market sentiment improve, the greenback is having a difficult time preserving its strength.
AUD/USD outlook
Previewing the AUD/USD's possible moves in the next 1-3 weeks, "the current movement is viewed as a consolidation phase and AUD is likely to trade within a 0.7645/0.7820," said UOB Group strategists. "That said, shorter-term momentum has improved somewhat and AUD could edge above 0.7820 but only a clear break of 0.7860 would indicate that AUD is ready to move higher on a sustained basis."
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7766
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.7792
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7786
|Daily SMA50
|0.774
|Daily SMA100
|0.7557
|Daily SMA200
|0.7331
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7795
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7722
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7622
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7672
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7817
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7842
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7889
