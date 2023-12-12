AUD/USD rebound stalls below 0.6600 with US inflation looming

- The Australian Dollar rebound is lacking followthrough at 0.6600.
- Dollar weakness fades as we head into the US CPI release.
- AUD/USD: Intraday charts show a symmetrical triangle pattern.
The Australian Dollar’s recovery from Monday’s lows has found resistance at the 0.6600 level, leaving the pair in no man’s land as the market braces for the release of November’s US CPI figures.
AUD bounced up on higher commodity prices and softer US yields
The Aussie has drawn some support from the higher Iron ore prices, Australia’s main export. Beyond that the lower US treasury yields, as the dust from the strong NFP report settled, have weighed on the US Dollar.
The focus today is on the US CPI data, which is expected to have eased to a 3.1% year-on-year rate in November, from 3.2% in October. The Core CPI is seen growing at a steady 4% yearly pace.
These figures will frame Wednesday’s Fed’s Decision and, with the market increasingly eager to know the timing of the bank’s pivot, any surprise today might have a significant impact on USD crosses.
AUD/USD is forming a triangle pattern
The technical picture is mixed, which results in a symmetrical triangle pattern in the last two weeks. Resistance at 0.6615 is closing the path towards the December 3 peak at 0.6690 while support levels remain at 0.6555 and 0.6520.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6594
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.6567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6571
|Daily SMA50
|0.645
|Daily SMA100
|0.6464
|Daily SMA200
|0.6576
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6583
|Previous Daily Low
|0.655
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6691
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6571
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6617
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
