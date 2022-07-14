- AUD/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback from two-year low.
- Risk-aversion takes clues from fears of recession, aggressive Fed actions.
- US PPI offered strength to inflation fears but yield curve inversion eased afterwards on mixed Fedspeak.
- China’s Q2 GDP, Retail Sales and US Retail Sales will be important for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD steadies around the mid-0.6700s after bouncing off the lowest levels since June 2020. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of important data from the key customer China, as well as from the US. However, risk-aversion due to the fears of the economic slowdown and faster rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeps the pair sellers hopeful.
The quote’s latest rebound could be linked to the mixed comments from the Fed speakers who tried to talk down the odds of the 100 bps rate hike. On the same line was the CME’s FedWatch tool that showed receding probabilities favoring the 75 basis points (bps) of Fed rate hike during July. Additionally, the receding difference between the 2-year and the 10-year US Treasury yields also helped ease the AUD/USD trader’s pain of late.
At home, the upbeat jobs report for June and Consumer Inflation Expectations for July helped AUD/USD to battle the bears when got the chance. Australia’s Employment Change rose to 88.4K versus 25K expected and 60.6K prior. Further, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.9% previous readouts and 3.8% market consensus. Earlier in the day, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for July came out as 6.3% versus 5.9% expected and 6.7% prior.
Even so, the markets remain dicey as recession fears remain on top ahead of the crucial economics, which in turn exert downside pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The reason for the economic slowdown woes could be linked to Thursday’s firmer US data. That said, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics mentioned that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand in the US climbed to 11.3% on a yearly basis in June from 10.9% in May. This print surpassed the market expectation of 10.7%. Additionally, there were 244,000 Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending July 9 versus the previous week's print of 235,000 and market expectation of 235,000. The Weekly Jobless Claims were the highest in five months.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed mixed and the US 10-year Treasury yields ended the day around 2.95%, up 0.95% intraday, whereas the 2-year bond coupon dropped 0.75% to 3.12% at the latest.
Moving on, China’s Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to drop to -1.5% QoQ versus 1.3% prior while the Retail Sales may print a 0.0% YoY figure for June compared to -6.7% previous reading. Further, the US Retail Sales is likely to rise to 0.8% MoM in June from -0.3% marked in May. Should the scheduled data print upbeat figures in China and marked a negative surprise in the US, the AUD/USD may extend the latest rebound.
Also read: US June Retail Sales Preview: Has the consumer turning point arrived?
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing below the one-month-old descending support line, at 0.6695 by the press time, AUD/USD can offer intermediate bounces towards the downward sloping resistance line, around 0.6860 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6747
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|0.6764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6876
|Daily SMA50
|0.6991
|Daily SMA100
|0.7169
|Daily SMA200
|0.7205
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6761
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6645
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6804
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
