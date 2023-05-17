AUD/USD rebound approaches 0.6700 as US default fears ease, Australia employment eyed

- AUD/USD grinds higher ahead of the key Aussie jobs report after bouncing off two-week low.
- US policymakers’ statements weigh on pessimism surrounding US debt ceiling expiry.
- Mixed Australia Wage Price Index, US housing numbers fail to impress traders.
- Upbeat Aussie employment report can validation RBA’s hawkish surprise and propel AUD/USD further towards the north.
AUD/USD portrays a typical pre-data anxiety around 0.6660 amid the early hours of Thursday’s trading in Asia, after posting a notable rebound from a fortnight low. That said, the Aussie pair initially dropped on Wednesday amid mixed sentiment and downbeat Aussie data but the upbeat sentiment allowed the risk-barometer pair to recover ahead of the key Aussie data.
After quick debt ceiling negotiations, the US policymakers appear quite optimistic as US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both conveyed hopes of reaching an agreement over avoiding the default.
That said, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, "Now we have an opportunity to find common ground but only a few days to get the job done." Further, US President Joe Biden said that he is confident that they will be able to reach a budget agreement and noted that it would be catastrophic if the US failed to pay bills, per Reuters. "Will have a news conference on Sunday on the debt issue,” added US President Joe Biden.
Apart from the US-inspired run-up, hopes of more investment from China also underpinned the AUD/USD recovery as China’s State Planner National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) mentioned on Wednesday that it'll take measures to unleash consumption potential and to make continuous efforts in stabilizing and expanding manufacturing investment.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed with gains while Treasury bond yields remain firmer at a two-week high. It’s worth noting, however, that the US Dollar also stays upbeat despite the latest retreat from a seven-week high, which in turn prods the AUD/USD bulls.
On the other hand, the US data came in mixed while the Aussie Wage Price Index for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 also arrived as unimpressive. That said, Australia’s Wage Price Index repeated 0.8% QoQ figures for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, below the 0.9% market consensus, whereas the YoY numbers improved to 3.7% versus 3.6% expected and 3.3% previous readings. Further, US Housing Starts came out as unimpressive with 1.401M figures for April versus 1.4M expected and 1.371M prior (revised). Alternatively, the Building Permits for the said month eased to 1.416M from 1.437M edited previous readings and market forecasts.
Moving on, AUD/USD pair traders should close attention to today’s Australia Employment data for April as the headline Employment Change is expected to ease to 25K, versus 53K prior, whereas the Unemployment Rate and Participation Rate may stay unchanged at 3.5% and 66.7% respectively. Should the data match downbeat forecasts, or show a further easing of the jobs market, the RBA will have a tough time justifying the latest hawkish surprise, which in turn can weigh on the pair prices.
Also read: Australian Employment Change Preview: Another strong report?
More importantly, headlines surrounding the US debt ceiling and second-tier US data can direct the AUD/USD moves amid a likely busy day.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond a convergence of the 21-DMA and 10-DMA, near 0.6685 at the latest, becomes necessary for the AUD/USD bulls to keep the reins. That said, repeated failures to cross 0.6700 keeps the pair sellers hopeful of visiting an upward-sloping support line from early March, close to 0.6610 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6662
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6687
|Daily SMA50
|0.6683
|Daily SMA100
|0.679
|Daily SMA200
|0.6721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6651
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6818
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6636
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6576
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6752
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US debt crisis will be ongoing
It would seem that stocks can only drift higher over the coming week. As everyone expects a solution to the debt ceiling crisis to be found in time. Yet this is not even the real problem.