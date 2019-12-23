AUD/USD RBA fundamentals and technicals clash, yet bulls persevere

AUD/USD bulls moving in on key territory on last push before Christmas.

RBA fundamentals stacked against the Aussie for 2020, but technically, bullish.

AUD/USD is closing in on positive territories and the post 'phase-one' trade deal highs scored back on the 13th of December, positioning for a close through the 200-day moving average.

AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6922 having travelled from a low of 0.6891 to a high of 0.6928 and bulls now have eyes of the 0.70 handle on both a fundamental and technical basis. However, caution is warned considering the Reserve Bank of Australia notes signs of slowing domestic growth that could mean that QE comes into view in 2020 – subsequently, AUD net shorts pushed higher last week according to the latest CFTC report.

For AUD to prosper in a risk-on environment solely driven by traction on trade talks between the US and China, the US dollar will need to deteriorate further. The greenback is already consolidating in a bearish trend and below a bearish daily wedge formation on the charts, but it has staying power which could be troublesome for the Aussie bulls. All it would take is a series of impressive US economic data, and/or a flip in trade deal sentiment, and the Aussie would plummet.

Path of least resistance

The path of least resistance for the Aussie on a fundamental basis could be arguably lower, for it has barely recovered from the 2018 downtrend lows despite a less hawkish Federal Reserve in mid-2019.

"Our base case for the A$ is that it should weaken Q1/ Q2 2020 as the impact of the forecast Feb and June RBA rate cuts plus the beginning of a weakening in iron ore prices ($80 by June) kicks in," analysts at Westpac argued, who, back in May, noted that a fair value was set to range between 0.64 to 0.69 in the second half of 2019 – a pretty accurate call. The analyst's view, (RBA to cut Feb and June before QE), is contrary to the bullish technical forecasts above the 200-DMA.

"We would view any strength through the end of 2019 to 0.6950 as an opportunity to sell."

AUD/USD levels