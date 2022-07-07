- Australia’s Trade Balance surplus, China’s stimulus, and a soft US dollar propelled the AUD/USD higher.
- US Initial Jobless Claims rose more than expected, showing moderation in the labor market.
- Fed’s Waller and St. Louis Fed President Bullard to cross wires later.
The Australian dollar erases Wednesday’s losses and is rising towards the June 14 swing low at around 0.6850, but has faced some resistance and retraced some 25 pips towards the 0.6820s region. At 0.6839, the AUD/USD portrays an upbeat market mood, which augments the appetite for riskier assets.
AUD/USD is rising on positive sentiment, higher Iron ore prices and a soft US dollar
Worldwide equities are trading in the green, bolstered by waning recession fears and China’s allowing local governments to issue $220 USD billion of debt in an infrastructure program to boost 2022 GDP. Meanwhile, a senior US official at the Secretary of State said that Secretary Blinken would not announce lifting tariffs to China’s products at his meeting with a Chines Foreign Minister.
The AUD/USD got bolstered by positive data in the Asian session. Australia’s Trade Balance printed a 9.5% MoM surplus in May, exceeding expectations, fueled by a jump in coal, coke, and briquette exports. Also, Iron Ore prices uptick to $115.14 a ton, a tailwind for the Aussie.
That said, the AUD/USD rose above the 0.6800 mark and extended its gains to print the daily high around the R2 daily pivot at 0.6848.
Meanwhile, the US calendar reported Jobless Claims for the week ending on July 2. The figures came higher than expected, though the labor market showed moderation. Furthermore, the Balance of Trade shrank the deficit from -$86.7 billion to -$85.5 billion, spurred by a jump in exports.
What to watch
The US calendar will feature Fed speakers in the week ahead, with Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, on Thursday. By Friday, the New York Fed President John Williams would cross wires, and the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for June will shed some light regarding the labor market conditions. Traders should also note the Average Hourly Earnings to check for hints of a wage-price spiral that could keep US inflation higher.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6838
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|0.6779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6926
|Daily SMA50
|0.7023
|Daily SMA100
|0.7189
|Daily SMA200
|0.7217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6827
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6883
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to lowest level since December 2002 near 1.0150
EUR/USD has extended its slide in the American session and touched its weakest level in nearly two decades near 1.0150. With the 10-year US T-bond yield rising more than 2% on the day, the greenback preserves its strength, forcing the pair to continue to push lower.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2000 on hawkish BOE commentary
GBP/USD has regathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2000 during the American session. BOE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday that the uncertainty about the inflation process strengthens the case for front-loading interest rate rises.
Gold erases recovery gains, drops toward $1,740
Following a short-lived recovery attempt toward $1,750, gold has lost its bullish momentum and declined toward $1,740, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. Rising US Treasury bond yields after US data support the dollar, weighing on XAU/USD.
Crypto are primed for a significant rebound
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely recovering from the uppercut cryptocurrencies received these past few weeks and months.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!