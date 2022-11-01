- AUD/USD is paring back gains as RBA Lowe fails to impress.
- The dovish RBA rate hike did little to deter AUD bulls amid China-led risk flows.
- All eyes now remain on the US ISM, Australian housing data and the Fed decision.
AUD/USD is consolidating the latest leg higher above 0.6400, as the rally faltered at 0.6450 following the dovish remarks from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe. The central bank chief said that the “board has judged it appropriate to raise rates at a slower pace,” adding that “We are taking into account pressure of higher rates, inflation on household budgets.”
Earlier this Tuesday, the central bank hiked the policy rate by 25 bps from 2.60% to 2.85%, as widely expected while revising down its growth projections for 2022 and the next two years. The aussie briefly reversed towards 0.6400 on the RBA announcements but eventually caught a fresh bid wave, as the US dollar lost further ground amid a risk rally on Chinese indices.
Chinese tech stocks rallied and led the broader indices sharply higher after unconfirmed reports began to float on social media that policymakers were making preparations to gradually exit the stringent covid-Zero policy. The risk-sensitive aussie rallied in tandem with China markets while also capitalizing on the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which arrived at 49.2 in October vs. 49.0 expected.
Meanwhile, markets are resorting to re-positioning on their US dollar longs ahead of the all-important Fed rate hike decision due on Wednesday. The resultant dollar weakness is helping the pair stay afloat comfortably above 0.6400, despite the renewed downtick.
Later in the day, investors will look forward to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the price paid component for fresh dollar trades while the sentiment on Wall Street will also play a pivotal role. Also, of note remains the Australian Building Permits data due for release on Wednesday for fresh trading incentives. However, the main event risk this week remains the Fed verdict.
AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6429
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6355
|Daily SMA50
|0.6576
|Daily SMA100
|0.6747
|Daily SMA200
|0.6986
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6428
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6368
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains above 0.9900 ahead of US ISM
EUR/USD is consolidating the rebound from weekly lows above 0.9900 in the European session. The US dollar licks its wounds amid a better risk profile and falling Treasury yields. Focus shifts to US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Fed decision.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1500 as risk flows dominate
GBP/USD is sustaining the recovery gains above 1.1500, as risk flows dominate in Tuesday's European trading hours. The US dollar stays heavy amid a better market mood, tracing the yields lower. US data awaited ahead of the Fed.
Gold: Upside remains capped at $1,650 amid pre-Fed anxiety
Gold price is holding onto the upswing from weekly lows ahead of the US ISM PMI. The US Dollar drops with Treasury yields, as risk-on market sentiment returns. Gold bulls remain cautious ahead of the all-important Fed decision on Wednesday.
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
A case of positioning ahead of major event risk
What we’re seeing into Tuesday is a market that is more content on some consolidation than anything else. This would make sense as the new month gets underway.