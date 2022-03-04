AUD/USD rallies to near four-month high, eyeing 0.7400 mark ahead of NFP

- AUD/USD attracted fresh buying near the 0.7300 mark and shot to a multi-month high on Friday.
- Rallying commodity prices continued benefitting the aussie and remained supportive of the move.
- Bulls seemed unaffected by sustained USD strength and even shrugged off the risk-off impulse.
The AUD/USD pair built on its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session and shot to a near four-month high, around the 0.7375 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading on Friday in reaction to the news that Russian attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The downtick, however, was quickly bought into near the 0.7300 mark and pushed the AUD/USD pair into the positive territory for the third successive day.
The recent monster gains in oil and metal prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue benefitting commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian dollar. Apart from this, rising bets for an eventual interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia in 2022 further underpinned the domestic currency.
The worsening situation in Ukraine forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets and lifted the US dollar to its highest level since June 2022. Bulls, however, seemed unaffected by sustained USD strength and even shrugged off the risk-off impulse, which tends to weigh on the perceived riskier aussie.
From a technical perspective, Friday's strong move up took along some short-term trading stops placed near a technically significant 200-day SMA and confirmed a near-term bullish breakout. This, in turn, provided an additional boost to the AUD/USD pair and contributed to the ongoing momentum to the highest level since November 10.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) later during the early North American session. Any immediate market reaction is likely to be short-lived as the focus remains on developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.737
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.7325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7193
|Daily SMA50
|0.7188
|Daily SMA100
|0.7236
|Daily SMA200
|0.7326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7348
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7276
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7303
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7284
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7389
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7429
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
