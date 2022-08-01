- AUD/USD reclaims the 0.7000 figure, a level last seen in June 13.
- Sentiment is mixed, but the AUD/USD got bolstered by a soft US dollar and the RBA’s decision.
- US ISM Manufacturing data stays in expansionary territory, though prices and new orders dropped.
The AUD/USD rises above the 0.7000 figure on a mixed sentiment session, spurred by reports that US House Speaker Pelosi could visit Taiwan. China’s reacted, warning that it would hold military exercises in the South China Sea from August 2 to 8, while some Chinese maritime administrations issued warnings prohibiting the entrance to the abovementioned sea.
The AUD/USD is trading at 0.7031 after reaching a daily low above the 50-day EMA at 0.6966, though bids around the low bolstered the Aussie to its daily high at 0.7047.
AUD/USD edges high, awaiting the RBA’s decision
European and US equities are fluctuating. Data from the US reinforced that a recession might be knocking on the door. However, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for July is still in expansionary territory, at 52.8, exceeding expectations, but trailed June’s 53. Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM, commented, “Panelists are now expressing concern about a softening in the economy,” which was reflected in New Orders, shrinking for the second month.
In the Asian session, Australia’s Manufacturing PMI hit 55.7 as estimated, but below June’s 56.2. In the meantime, Australia’s TD-MI Inflation Gauge rose by 1.2%, further reinforcing the need for higher rates.
Analysts at TD Securities said that most analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike the cash rate by 50 bps. “We anticipate the RBA’s end ’22 headline CPI forecast to be around 7.5% y/y, exceeding the RBA Governor’s 7% target with trimmed clocking in around 5.75-6%. This should support a 50bps Sept hike” They added that “a 50bps hike and similar RBA forecasts to ours would likely see the market view the meeting as dovish.”
Therefore, the AUD/USD might be under pressure, though broad US dollar weakness will keep the Australian dollar afloat. Nevertheless, China’s Caixin PMI rose by 50.4, lower than estimated, and it could put a lid on AUD/USD upward prices.
Over the weekend, the Minnesota Fed President, Neil Kashkari, said that he was surprised by the markets’ reaction that the Fed would soon begin to slow down the pace of rates while adding that higher core inflation readings would push him to back up another 75 bps hike.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar continues its slide, losing 0.47%, at 105.335, undermined by dropping US Treasury yields. The US 10-year benchmark note rate is at 2.616%, down three basis points. The aforementioned reasons bolstered the AUD/USD to fresh two-month highs.
What to watch
The Australian economic docket will feature the RBA Interest Rate Decision at 04:30 GMT. The US calendar will unveil the JOLTs Job Openings, and Fed speaking with Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will cross the wires.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7031
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6864
|Daily SMA50
|0.6971
|Daily SMA100
|0.7123
|Daily SMA200
|0.7175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7033
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6911
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7033
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6879
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6986
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.7000 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7020, holding on to modest gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to pull the trigger but investors hesitate on by how much.
EURUSD trading around 1.0250 amid broad dollar’s weakness
EUR/USD edged higher on Monday, as investors moved away from the greenback. US data gave mixed signals as price pressures began easing, but growth remains subdued.
Gold about to challenge a critical resistance at $1,777.10
Gold surged to $1,775.43, nearing a daily descendant trend line coming from a relevant high posted mid-June at $1,857.49. The metal benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness in a more optimistic market environment. Mid-US afternoon, the metal preserves most of its intraday gains and trades around $1,772.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: “Anything too clean is probably dirty”
Bitcoin price shows justifiable reasons to enter a short position. Still, traders should be wary as smart money deception could accompany the newfound bearish evidence. As notorious trader FF once said, “Anything too clean is probably dirty.”
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!