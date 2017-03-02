AUD/USD rallies 75-pips post-NFP lows; 0.7700 on the table

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7672, up +0.22% or 16-pips on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7684 and low at 0.7618.

The Australian dollar vs. American dollar exploded to the upside 76-pips as NFP printed a robust 227K 'a better than expected' figure, however, the 'Achilles tendon' for long-dollar positions materialized due to a slightly 'worse than expected' Unemployment Rate at 4.8% vs. 4.7% consensus.

Today's US economic docket still have potential to boost the greenback as market participants await the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI figures in the next 20-minutes.

Technical levels to consider

To the downside, support levels might now be seen at 0.7570 (low Feb.2), followed by 0.7490 (200-DMA) and 0.7420 (50-DMA). On the upside, resistances are seen at 0.7582 (high Feb.2), later at 0.7741 (high Nov.10) and 0.7834 region (high April 21).

