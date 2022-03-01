AUD/USD pulls back under 0.7250 as risk appetite sours, though Aussie better positioned amid commodity rally

- AUD/USD fell back under 0.7250 in recent trade as risk appetite deteriorates, having failed to test 0.7300.
- But the Aussie continues to perform well compared to most G10 peers given its exposure to rising commodity prices.
AUD/USD managed to eclipse last week’s highs in the 0.7280s in earlier trade, but was unable to mount a challenge of the 0.7300 level and has since reversed to trading back in the red on the day under 0.7250. At current levels the pair is now trading down about 0.2% on the day, the recent reversal in fitting with a broader downturn in the market’s appetite for risk amid surging commodity prices due to fears of Russia supply disruption.
While risk-off market conditions on Tuesday are primarily benefitting the likes of the US dollar and Japanese yen, commodity-sensitive currencies such as the Aussie, Kiwi and Canadian dollar are also performing well. Indeed, the Aussie is in third place in terms of G10 on-the-day performance, with market commentators noting upside in the likes of oil, LNG, coal, wheat, nickel, aluminium and iron ore as supportive.
Tuesday’s hardly even spoken/thought about RBA rate decision, though dovish leaning (the bank noted the Ukraine war and sanctions as a new risk), did not impact AUD/USD price action. Nor did better than expected Q4 Australian trade figures which analysts said led to them upping their Q4 GDP growth forecasts (the data is out on Wednesday).
For now, traders should prepare for ongoing choppiness in AUD/USD, though should expect the pair to do better than the likes of EUR/USD and GBP/USD, not least due to Australia’s geographical distance from the warzone and lesser trade ties with Russia. AUD/USD may not be ready to break above 0.7300 amid safe-haven US dollar demand, but is likely to remain well supported above last week’s 0.7100ish lows.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7246
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7168
|Daily SMA50
|0.7183
|Daily SMA100
|0.7239
|Daily SMA200
|0.7333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7286
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
