AUD/USD pulls back from six-week highs near 0.7300 as risk appetite sours pre-US jobs data

- AUD/USD has dropped back from six-week highs to the 0.7240s as risk appetite sours pre-US jobs data release.
- But the pair is holding onto substantial gains on the week amid a cocktail of bullish tailwinds.
AUD/USD has pulled back from the six-week highs it hit earlier in the session in the 0.7280s and is now trading about 0.3% lower on the day in the run-up to the release of key US official jobs data for May, with the Aussie one of the G10 underperformers as broader macro risk appetite takes a (modest) turn for the worse. But at current levels just below the 0.7250 mark, the pair is still trading with solid gains of about 1.2% this week.
That is mostly as a result of Aussie-specific tailwinds as a result of US dollar flows (indeed, the DXY is slightly north of positive on the week at the time of writing). Stronger than expected Q1 GDP data and robust monthly trade figures released this week came on the heels of recent hotter than expected Aussie Consumer Price Inflation numbers that have spurred bets that the RBA is going to quicken the pace of rate hikes at upcoming meetings.
Most analysts are betting the central bank lifts interest rates by 40 bps next Tuesday. Meanwhile, analysts are also citing this week’s easing of lockdowns in China as lifting spirits – China is Australia’s largest trade partner and export destination.
Upcoming US jobs data could trigger some volatility, but if the wage growth metrics signal an easing of wage pressures, AUD/USD may have an opportunity to recover back towards session highs near 0.7300 as markets pare their hawkish Fed bets. Attention will then turn to US ISM Services PMI survey data released at 1400GMT for a timely insight into the health of the dominant US services sector.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7241
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.7264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7056
|Daily SMA50
|0.7235
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.727
|Previous Daily Low
|0.714
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7034
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7354
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7439
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will markets react to Nonfarm Payrolls data for May? – Live
The dollar suffered heavy losses following the disappointing ADP employment report on Thursday. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to grow at a softer pace in May than in April. Wage inflation and labor force participation rate figures could impact the currency's valuation heading into the weekend.
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory near mid-1.0700s on Friday as market action remains subdued ahead of the key May jobs report from the US. Meanwhile, Eurostat reported that Retail Sales in the euro area contracted by 1.3% in April.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2550 ahead of US NFP, Biden’s speech
GBP/USD is defending gains above 1.2550, as the US dollar holds the lower ground amid pre-NFP anxiety and light trading. Hawkish expectations from the BOE vs. doubts on the Fed’s moves post-September probe bears.
Gold down but not out, key levels to watch
Gold Price is consolidating this week’s rebound to one-month highs above $1,870 on Friday, as bulls take a breather amid mixed markets. A sense of caution prevails, in the face of the recent series of disappointing US economic data.
