AUD/USD pulls back from 1-week-low as trade sentiment turns positive

- AUD/USD benefits from Hong Kong election results.
- Doubts over phase two deal between the US and China keeps the gains limited.
- RBA officials’ speeches on Tuesday will be the key.
AUD/USD recovers from one week low to 0.6795 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair recently benefited from the early results of Hong Hong’s local elections but gains are in check amid doubts over the US-China phase two deal.
District elections in Hong Kong sow more than 70% voter turnout. CNN says that majority of the 18 district councils expected to flip to pro-democratic control in an "unmistakable message" to the city's leader Carrie Lam.
Markets cheer the victory of Hong Kong’s Democratic candidates as it will lead to an end to prolong protests in the region. However, government’s steps to keep the power, backed by China, could still raise fears of the United States (US) intervention and further escalation of trade tension between the US and China.
Also checking the trading sentiment is the Reuters’ news, relying on officials from the US and China, which says, “An ambitious phase two trade deal between the United States and China is looking less likely as the two countries struggle to strike a preliminary phase one agreement.”
The latest comments from the US President Donald Trump increased odds of a phase one deal but tensions over Hong Kong keep looming and push the traders to remain cautious amid a light economic calendar.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields stay positive around 1.773% while S&P 500 Futures remain 0.25% positive around 3,120 level.
Given the lack of major catalysts from the data/event side, Tuesday’s speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe and Deputy Governor Guy Debelle will be the key to watch. Though, second-tier sentiment and activity numbers from the US could offer intermediate moves.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily close below the five-week-old rising support line, near 0.6780 now, prices are less likely to revisit mid-October low surrounding 0.6720. In doing so, last week’s high close to 0.6830 could become a short-term buyer’s favorite.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6792
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6849
|Daily SMA50
|0.681
|Daily SMA100
|0.6832
|Daily SMA200
|0.6931
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.678
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6789
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6776
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6824
EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD
EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since Oct 01. As a result, buyers will target 50% Fib retracement of the previous month upside.
GBP/USD: Doubts over Conservative manifesto, broad USD strength keep sellers hopeful
GBP/USD stays on the back foot around 1.2850 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair initial benefited from the polls showing a hike in Tory support for the December election.
USD/JPY firm in Asia open as Hong Kong election results support risk appetite
USD/JPY has been a pretty steady open despite a handful of weekend headlines pointing to a less pessimistic outlook for the various geopolitical themes which have kept markets on alert. USD/JPY pair is technically neutral.
Gold bears looking for a break of $1,455 on risk-on headlines
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed in the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data. Prices fell at the start of this month, dropping close to a 5% slide to around $1,445.
The Week Ahead: Is Conventional Wisdom Too Optimistic?
There have been 3 general issues that the macro-fundamental picture has revolved around this year: trade, growth, & Brexit. On all 3 counts, conventional wisdom seems unduly optimistic, and this may have helped dampen volatility.