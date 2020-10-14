AUD/USD pulls back from 0.7185 highs with the US dollar bouncing back

- AUD/USD gives away gains after hitting 0.7185 to test support at 0.7150 area.
- The US dollar bounces back on risk aversion as hopes of a US stimulus fade.
- The Aussie remains in an uptrend aiming towards 0.7235/43 – Credit Suisse.
Australian dollar’s recovery from Tuesday’s low at 0.7150 has been capped at 0.7185 during the early US trading session and the pair has given away gains, retreating to the mid-range of 0.7100.
US dollar appreciates as stimulus hopes fade
The greenback has gained traction during the US session, buoyed by its safe-haven status as market sentiment plunged after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin crushed hopes of a COVID-19 stimulus deal. Mnuchin affirms that the positions are still far apart and that it would be difficult to reach an agreement before the elections.
This news has increased market concerns about the global economic impact of the second pandemic wave after Johnson & Johnson reported on Tuesday that its coronavirus study has been paused, dampening hopes of a vaccine in the foreseeable future.
The major stock indexes have reacted negatively to the news, with Wall Street extending losses on Wednesday. In the forex market, the USD has bounced up against its main rivals and especially against the risk-sensitive aussie.
AUD/USD to resume its uptrend aiming towards 0.7235/43 – Credit Suisse
Despite the recent correction, the FX analysis team at Credit Suisse sees the aussie extending its uptrend from late-September lows against the US dollar: “The correction in AUD/USD on Tuesday managed to hold above the uptrend from late September, currently at 0.7152, keeping the market in a rangebound environment. With daily MACD momentum also still pointing higher, we keep our bias for an eventual resumption of the core bull trend.”
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7163
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7168
|Daily SMA50
|0.721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7083
|Daily SMA200
|0.6786
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1770 on Mnuchin comments
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that stimulus talks with democrats are still far apart on certain issues, and that getting something done before the election seems difficult. Stocks plunged, dollar recovers some ground.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 on flipping sentiment
The Pound is underpinned by UK’s government decision to allow Brexit talks beyond the former deadline announced by PM Boris Johnson on October 15. Risk turned off with US jitters, but GBP/USD holds above 1.3000.
XAU/USD retreats to $1,900 area, gains more than $10
The troy ounce of the precious metal dropped to its lowest level in nearly a week at $1,882 on Wednesday but staged a decisive rebound in the second half of the day. After climbing to a daily high of 1,913, the XAU/USD pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.65% on the day at $1,903.70.
Crypto bull run seems imminent
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green but mainly characterized by minor price movements. The flagship cryptocurrency is lock-step trading at $11,400 after the recent rejection from $11,800.
WTI advances to fresh tops beyond $41.00 ahead of API
Prices of the WTI push higher and retake the $41.00 mark. The IEA forecasts a significant drop in global crude stockpiles in Q420. The API will release its weekly report on US crude oil supplies later.