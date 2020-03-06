AUD/USD pulls away from highs ahead of NFP, trades around 0.6630

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Retail Sales in Australia declined by 0.3% in January.
  • US Dollar Index struggles to recover above 97.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 20% ahead of NFP data.

The AUD/USD pair rose to its highest level in two weeks at 0.6658 during the European early trading hours but struggled to push higher as investors seem to be booking their profits ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6630, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.

AUD ignores disappointing sales data

Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Retail Sales in January declined by 0.3% on a monthly basis and came in worse than the market expectation for a no-change. However, the broad-based USD weakness didn't allow the pair to edge lower after this data.

Heightened expectations for another Fed rate cut in March and slumping US Treasury bond yields continue to weigh on the USD. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is erasing 22% on the day and the US Dollar Index is at its lowest level since March 2019 at 95.85.

Previewing the NFP data, “we get the US jobs report for February today. Judging from the latest ADP and ISM signals, we expect to see a decent report with ongoing healthy job creation," Danske Bank analysts said. The market expectation stands at 175K following January's reading of 225K.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6628
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 0.6602
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6638
Daily SMA50 0.6769
Daily SMA100 0.681
Daily SMA200 0.6835
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6638
Previous Daily Low 0.6584
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6434
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6617
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6578
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6554
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6524
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6632
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6662
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6687

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

