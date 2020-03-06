AUD/USD pulls away from highs ahead of NFP, trades around 0.6630

- Retail Sales in Australia declined by 0.3% in January.
- US Dollar Index struggles to recover above 97.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 20% ahead of NFP data.
The AUD/USD pair rose to its highest level in two weeks at 0.6658 during the European early trading hours but struggled to push higher as investors seem to be booking their profits ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6630, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.
AUD ignores disappointing sales data
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Retail Sales in January declined by 0.3% on a monthly basis and came in worse than the market expectation for a no-change. However, the broad-based USD weakness didn't allow the pair to edge lower after this data.
Heightened expectations for another Fed rate cut in March and slumping US Treasury bond yields continue to weigh on the USD. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is erasing 22% on the day and the US Dollar Index is at its lowest level since March 2019 at 95.85.
Previewing the NFP data, “we get the US jobs report for February today. Judging from the latest ADP and ISM signals, we expect to see a decent report with ongoing healthy job creation," Danske Bank analysts said. The market expectation stands at 175K following January's reading of 225K.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6628
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.6602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6638
|Daily SMA50
|0.6769
|Daily SMA100
|0.681
|Daily SMA200
|0.6835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6434
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates, some relief for USD
US Non-Farm Payrolls were set to show an increase of 175,000 positions in February and wages were forecast to rise by 3% yearly. The dollar has been dropping sharply due to coronavirus concerns.
EUR/USD retreats from highs after strong NFP
EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD edges lower after upbeat US jobs report
GBP/USD is rising above 1.30 as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Gold climbs to fresh seven-year highs near $1,690
With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections surging globally, heightened worries over a protracted global recession force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,687, a little below the seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.