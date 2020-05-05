AUD/USD pulls away from daily highs, clings to small gains near 0.6440

- RBA left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected.
- USD gathers strength on Tuesday to keep the pair's gains limited.
- Trade Balance and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data from US coming up next.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25%. However, the selling pressure surrounding the major European currencies helped the USD find demand and caused the pair to erase a portion of its gains. After dropping to 0.6417, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen trading at 0.6445, where it was still up 0.3% on a daily basis.
In its policy statement, the RBA noted that the Australian economy is going through a very difficult period and added that there is considerable uncertainty about the outlook. Commenting on the pair's outlook after the RBA's remarks, “we see the A$ as being expensive to fair value, that it remains a sell on strength to 0.6550, and it should be closer to 0.62," argued Westpac analysts.
USD stays strong on Tuesday
On the other hand, following Monday's decisive rebound, the US Dollar Index pushed higher on Tuesday boosted by the sharp fall witnessed in the EUR/USD pair and made it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum. At the moment, the index is up 0.35% on the day at 99.85.
During the American trading hours, Trade Balance and the ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI report from the US will be watched closely by the market participants. The only data featured in the Australian economic docket on Wednesday will be the Retail Sales for March.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6444
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6374
|Daily SMA50
|0.6293
|Daily SMA100
|0.6557
|Daily SMA200
|0.6682
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6435
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.657
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6382
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6396
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6513
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
