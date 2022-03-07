AUD/USD: Pullback towards 0.7300 in sync with commodity prices, Lowe speech eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • AUD/USD has slipped near 0.7300 on a pullback in commodity prices.
  • The antipodean has been outperforming despite a squeeze in the risk appetite of investors.
  •  This week, comments from the RBA’s Lowe and US CPI numbers hold significant importance.

The AUD/USD pair has snapped three-days winning streak after witnessing significant offers near 0.7441. It seems that the antipodean has followed the footprints of the commodity prices and a pullback has been witnessed after a juggernaut rally. It is worth noting that the aussie performed stronger against the mighty greenback despite a meltdown in the risk-sensitive assets.

AUD/USD remained firmer in the past few trading sessions as the elevated energy prices underpinned the commodity ticks. The escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war has been dampening the oil supply on isolation of leading oil exporter, Russia.

Apart from the Russia-Ukraine headlines, speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe is in focus, which is due on Wednesday. This may dictate the likely interest rate decision by the RBA in the coming monetary policy meeting. Usually, comments from the highest chair of central banks bring uncertainty in the associated currency before the event.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has settled above 99.00 and is aiming to capture the psychological level of 100 amid broader risk-aversion theme on the Russia-Ukraine headlines. The DXY is likely to misbehave this week on disclosure of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is due on Thursday. This time the US inflation numbers hold significant importance as the disclosure is a week away from the dictation of March’s monetary policy. Therefore, it may impact the March’s monetary policy action principally.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7315
Today Daily Change -0.0059
Today Daily Change % -0.80
Today daily open 0.7374
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7208
Daily SMA50 0.7191
Daily SMA100 0.7236
Daily SMA200 0.7324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7381
Previous Daily Low 0.73
Previous Weekly High 0.7381
Previous Weekly Low 0.7158
Previous Monthly High 0.7286
Previous Monthly Low 0.7032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.735
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7331
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7322
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.727
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.724
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7403
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7433
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7485

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

