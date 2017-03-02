AUD/USD pullback could extend to 0.7605/0.7570 – UOB

AUD/USD pullback could extend to 0.7605/0.7570 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
The Aussie Dollar could risk another test of the 0.7605/0.7570 band, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
“We shifted from a bullish to neutral stance yesterday and there is no change to the view”.
“The pull-back from last week’s 0.7741 peak has room to extend lower to 0.7605, possibly 0.7570”.
“At this stage, any decline is viewed as a corrective pull-back and a period of sustained weakness is not expected. Resistance is 0.7710 but AUD has to move above 0.7740 to indicate that the current short-term weakness has stabilized”.
Sell 74%
Buy 26%
Avg Sell Price 0.7640
Avg Buy Price 0.7638
Liquidity Distribution