AUD/USD probing 0.7300 to the downside after labour market data endorses dovish RBA view

- AUD/USD has gone sideways around 0.7300 in recent trade amid subdued conditions.
- Weak labour market data does not seem to be weighing on the Aussie too badly.
AUD/USD trading conditions have been calm since the start of the European session, with the pair swinging either side of the 0.7300 level over the last few hours. The pair is currently trading with on the day losses of about 0.5%, having slipped from above 0.7320 during Asia Pacific trading hours in a continuation of the downside it has been experiencing since Wednesday. To recap, the pair was sent tumbling from the upper-0.7300s in wake of a much hotter than expected US Consumer Price Inflation report that has pumped expectations for the Fed to start hiking interest rates sooner in 2022, and probably also to accelerate the pace of its QE taper at the start of next year.
Some market commentators cited the downbeat October labour market report released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics during Asia Pacific hours as a negative that weighed on the Aussie. The economy unexpectedly shed nearly 50K jobs on the month versus forecasts for a 50K employment gain and the unemployment rate spiked more than expected to 5.2% from 4.6% in September (versus an expected rise to 4.8%). But the weakness being experienced by AUD/USD is more a function of USD strength rather than localised Aussie weakness, with NZD and CAD experiencing even worse on the day losses versus the buck.
If the AUD/USD can break more convincingly below the 0.7300 level in the coming session, there is very little by way of notable support levels ahead of 0.7200. The most notable downside levels include the 29 September low at 0.7170 and then the August low at just above 0.7100.
Labour market to improve in November
According to MUFG, “the worsening of labour market conditions in October despite the easing of restrictions reflects in part the timing of the survey reference period that ended on 9 October”, prior to significant re-opening in New South Wales after 11 October and the start of re-opening in Victoria from 21 October. “As a result”, continues the bank “the November employment report should show a significant improvement in labour market conditions”. Credit Agricole add to this that “payrolls data suggest strong jobs growth in the second half of October; after lockdowns were eased”. Expectations for a November rebound in the labour market could thus be one reason why AUD is not underperforming its fellow risk/commodity-sensitive G10 peers on Thursday.
However, analysts broadly agreed that the weak labour market data, for now, endorses the RBA’s dovish message of no rates hikes into 2023. Furthermore, Credit Agricole expects that next week’s Australian wage data will likely also reinforce the RBA’s view. In terms of the outlook for the Aussie, MUFG are bearish; they think that 1) AUD STIR market pricing for 75bps of hikes in 2022 is excessive and the Fed will tigthten faster than the RBA, 2) the Aussie is likely to be exposed to the ongoing growth slowdown in China (which property sector woes are likely to worsen), 3) the Aussie is vulnerable to weakness in iron ore prices, which continue to fall back to pre-Covid-19 levels. “We expect AUD/USD to re-test key support at the 0.7200-level in the near-term”, concludes MUFG.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 2021 lows
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory, now hovering around 1.1450 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its strength following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold: Hedge against inflation
Spot gold holds on to its recent gains, trading in the green for a sixth consecutive trading day, although below the high posted on Wednesday at $1,868.54 a troy ounce. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance and may approach the 1,900 level.
Cryptos march to new highs with uptrend intact
BTC confirm the Fibonacci retracement with a rejection, bulls are still on track for $100K. ETH fades in the wake of $5K, but the rally's support still holds firm. XRP sees bulls dipping their toes in the water near $1.37 before attacking $1.42.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.