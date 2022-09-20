- AUD/USD extends Friday’s recovery moves from the yearly low.
- Market sentiment dwindles as inflation concerns contrast with the risk-negative catalysts, hawkish Fed bets.
- Aussie consumer sentiment figures, upbeat stocks, yields favored buyers earlier.
- RBA Minutes need to defend the rate hike trajectory to keep buyers hopeful.
AUD/USD takes bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6735, extending the corrective bounce from the yearly low during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair part ways from the typical pre-event caution amid a light calendar and mixed concerns.
That said, the recently flashed Australia weekly Consumer Confidence, per ANZ Roy Morgan, rose 0.4% week-on-week but failed to impress the AUD/USD bulls as traders fear the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) inability to defend the hawkish rate moves.
On the same line, the recently downbeat inflation expectations and the market’s preparations for the RBA moves, as well as the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) action, also favored the AUD/USD buyers previously.
It’s worth noting that the US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, dropped for the third consecutive day to a two-month low near 2.34% by the end of Monday’s North American trading session. More importantly, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate per the FRED data dropped to the lowest levels since September 2021, at 2.44% at the latest. The same raised concerns about the market’s surprise reaction to the hawkish Fed bets. Given the slump in the US inflation expectations, the fears of a short squeeze in the Aussie pair gain major attention and help the AUD/USD prices to remain firmer.
Even so, US President Biden’s readiness to back Taiwan in case China attacks Taipei and the hawkish hopes for the Fed seemed to weigh on the AUD/USD price ahead of the key monetary policy announcements. In a response to US President Biden’s comments, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Beijing “deplores and firmly opposes this and has lodged stern representations.”
Amid these plays, the CME’s FedWatch tool hints at 82% chance of the 75 basis points of a Fed rate hike during Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting. Also, the tool signals around 18% odds favoring the full one percent upside in the rate by the Fed. It should be observed that Wall Street closed positive and helps S&P 500 Futures to print mild gains as traders brace for the full markets. Further, the US Treasury yields are also remain positive around the multi-day top.
Moving on, RBA Minutes and the PBOC’s anticipated rate cut could entertain AUD/USD buyers ahead of the second-tier US housing market data. However, major attention should be given to Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Technical analysis
AUD/USD fades bounce off nine-week-old ascending support line, around 0.6700 by the press time, amid bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, which in turn suggests the Aussie pair’s further weakness.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.6718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6825
|Daily SMA50
|0.6888
|Daily SMA100
|0.6951
|Daily SMA200
|0.7107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6724
|Previous Daily Low
|0.667
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6916
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6703
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6758
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.6700 on dovish RBA minutes
AUD/USD is extending its pullback towards 0.6700, hovering near daily lows on the dovish RBA minutes. The swift rebound in the US dollar is also adding to the weight on the aussie. Meanwhile, the PBOC kept the lending rates unchanged this month.
EUR/USD pullback eyes 1.0000 on hawkish Fed bets, inflation concerns, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD retreats from one-week high, snaps four-day uptrend. Sour sentiment, pre-Fed anxiety joins China/Europe chatters to recall bears. Multi-day low of US inflation expectations raised short-squeeze fears to underpin corrective bounce.
Gold accelerates to near $1,680 as risk-appetite improves, Fed policy eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed around $1,675.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has advanced to near $1.680.00 and is preparing for a fresh rally.
Bitcoin: A day trader’s delight
Bitcoin price has breached all of July and August liquidity levels. A bullish hammer is minutes away from printing while the RSI hovers back into bullish territory. Invalidation of the bullish counter-trend idea is a breach of the swing low at $18,250.
Multiple central bank decisions and a grim financial backdrop
This week, central banks are in focus. Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to raise interest rates when they meet on Wednesday and Thursday, by 75 basis points and 50 basis points, respectively.