AUD/USD prints fresh daily highs above 0.7750 as DXY slides

- AUD/USD extended the rebound from the 0.7700 area, trims Tuesday’s losses.
- DXY fails to hold onto positive ground, drops toward 91.00.
- An improvement in market sentiment boosted the Aussie.
The AUD/USD recovered sharply from weekly lows, reaching a fresh daily high at 0.7762 during the American session. Earlier, the pair bottomed at 0.7698, the lowest level in a week.
A weaker US dollar across the board pushed AUD/USD to the upside. The greenback weakened amid rising stocks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to hold to gains and was moving toward 91.00.
The improvement in market sentiment in Wall Street was a key driver for the pair. The Dow Jones gains 0.55% and the Nasdaq 0.61%. US yields moved sideways on Wednesday, the 10-year stands around 1.56%. Gold prices jumped, approaching $1800.
No economic data was released in the US on Wednesday. On Thursday, in Australia, the National Australian Bank’s Business Confidence index is due and in the US, Existing Home Sales and Jobless Claims.
The 0.7700 area becomes a key support
The AUD/USD again four support around 0.7700. A consolidation below that level would clear the way to more losses for the aussie. The next support stands at 0.7670/75. On the upside, the pair faces a resistance currently at 0.7750. Above the next level to watch is 0.7780, with a break higher strengthening the bullish outlook.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7751
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7651
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7679
|Daily SMA200
|0.7437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7817
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7708
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7574
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7792
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7901
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.20 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is gradually moving above 1.20, amid an improving market mood and as the safe-haven dollar edges lower. The euro marginally enjoys the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark
An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.
BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization had a steep drop on April 17 from $2.27 trillion to a low of $1.9 trillion, losing more than $300 billion in just 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost some of its market dominance in the last week but continues to influence the entire sector.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Update: S&P tests 9 day MA support as sell signals flash
Equity markets remain weak as the S&P has a close look at its 9 day moving average support. For now, it holds but the ABCD pattern which gave a nice sell signal on April 16 remains in place.