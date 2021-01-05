AUD/USD prints fresh daily highs above 0.7730 as US dollar retreats

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • DXY drops toward daily lows boosting AUD/USD toward weekly highs.
  • The Australian dollar continues to outperform, AUD/NZD back to 1.0700.

The AUD/USD gained momentum and bounced from 0.7688 to 0.7732, hitting a fresh daily high, slightly below the recent peak at 0.7741. It remains near the highs, supported by a decline of the US dollar across the board.

DXY under pressure despite positive US data

The greenback weakened after the beginning of the American session and pulled back. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is approaching the 89.50 zone after being unable to rise back above 90.00.

The ISM manufacturing report did not boost the dollar. The main index rose in December to 60.7, surprising market participants that were expecting a decline to 56.6. It was the highest reading since 2018. The subindices also came in above expectations.

Wall Street is posting mixed numbers on Tuesday. Currencies link to commodities are higher; among them, the Australian dollar is outperforming. AUD/NZD is back at the 1.0700 area after Monday’s retreat.

AUD/USD uptrend intact

The main trend favors the Australian dollar versus the greenback. After pulling back on Monday, the AUD/USD is back above 0.7700. A break of 0.7730 could lead to further gains.

The strong immediate support is seen around 0.7650. A break lower would alleviate the bullish pressure. The critical support might be seen at 0.7570, the convergence of the 20-day moving average and a short-term uptrend line. A consolidation below would open the door to a sharper bearish correction.

Technical levels

 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7718
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 0.7664
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7582
Daily SMA50 0.7396
Daily SMA100 0.7297
Daily SMA200 0.702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7741
Previous Daily Low 0.7642
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7703
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7584
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7526
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7821

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD nears 1.2300 as risk-on sentiment returns

GBP/USD jumps above 1.3600

Gold bulls likely to pause near $1960-65 congestion zone

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

