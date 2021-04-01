AUD/USD prints fresh daily highs above 0.7600

- DXY drops across the board amid lower yields and risk appetite.
- AUD/USD recovers further from multi-month lows.
The AUD/USD bottomed earlier on Thursday at 0.7531, the lowest level in three months, and then rebounded sharply. After the beginning of the American session, it climbed further and printed a fresh daily high at 0.7607.
As of writing, AUD/USD trades at 0.7603 modestly higher for the day, and is testing the 20-SMA in the four-hour chart. A consolidation above would strengthen the short-term outlook for the Aussie.
The key driver for the rebound is the decline of the US dollar. The DXY is falling for the second day in a row and dropped back under 93.00. Lower US bond yields and higher equity prices weigh on the greenback.
The 10-year US yields fall almost 4% at 1.67% while the Dow Jones gains 0.35% and the Nasdaq 1.45%. Optimism received a boost from US data with the ISM Manufacturing Index rising more than expected to the highest level since 1983. On Friday, the US official employment report is due.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7693
|Daily SMA50
|0.7725
|Daily SMA100
|0.763
|Daily SMA200
|0.7385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7588
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7758
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7677
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after blockbuster US data
EUR/USD is trading back below 1.1750 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI smashed estimates with 64.7 points, the highest since 1983. Signs of robust US economic activity are boosting the dollar.
GBP/USD marches above 1.38 amid upbeat UK developments
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. US jobless claims disappoint with 719K while Britain's covid cases are falling.
XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720
XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge. $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term. A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.