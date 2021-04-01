AUD/USD prints fresh daily highs above 0.7600

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • DXY drops across the board amid lower yields and risk appetite.
  • AUD/USD recovers further from multi-month lows.

The AUD/USD bottomed earlier on Thursday at 0.7531, the lowest level in three months, and then rebounded sharply. After the beginning of the American session, it climbed further and printed a fresh daily high at 0.7607.

As of writing, AUD/USD trades at 0.7603 modestly higher for the day, and is testing the 20-SMA in the four-hour chart. A consolidation above would strengthen the short-term outlook for the Aussie.

The key driver for the rebound is the decline of the US dollar. The DXY is falling for the second day in a row and dropped back under 93.00. Lower US bond yields and higher equity prices weigh on the greenback.

The 10-year US yields fall almost 4% at 1.67% while the Dow Jones gains 0.35% and the Nasdaq 1.45%. Optimism received a boost from US data with the ISM Manufacturing Index rising more than expected to the highest level since 1983. On Friday, the US official employment report is due.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.76
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.7598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7693
Daily SMA50 0.7725
Daily SMA100 0.763
Daily SMA200 0.7385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7637
Previous Daily Low 0.7588
Previous Weekly High 0.7758
Previous Weekly Low 0.7562
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7618
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7606
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7578
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7558
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7529
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7628
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7657
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7677

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

