  • AUD/USD fades rebound from the three-day-old bullish channel’s support.
  • Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA keep buyers hopeful but horizontal area from May 06 appears tough nut to crack.
  • Descending RSI, multiple failures to cross nearby horizontal resistance keep sellers hopeful.

AUD/USD drops back towards the 0.7000 threshold amid the initial European session on Wednesday.

The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the market risk-off mood, as well as sustained trading below a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since May 06, around 0.7040-65.

Given the downbeat RSI adding strength to the bearish bias concerning the AUD/USD pair, sellers will be waiting for a clear downside break of the stated channel’s lower line, near 0.7000 by the press time, to retake control.

Following that, a downward trajectory towards the 200-HMA and the monthly low, respectively near 0.6965 and 0.6830, will be in focus.

Alternatively, a clear upside break of the 0.7065 hurdle will quickly trigger the pair’s run-up targeting the 0.7100 resistance confluence, including the upper line of the aforementioned channel and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May 04-12 downside.

In a case where AUD/USD prices rise beyond 0.7100, buyers won’t hesitate to challenge the monthly peak close to 0.7265.

AUD/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7018
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 0.7028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7095
Daily SMA50 0.7293
Daily SMA100 0.7243
Daily SMA200 0.7267
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7041
Previous Daily Low 0.6966
Previous Weekly High 0.7074
Previous Weekly Low 0.6828
Previous Monthly High 0.7662
Previous Monthly Low 0.7054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6982
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6937
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7087
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7132

 

 

