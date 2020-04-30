AUD/USD Price Analysis: Weak China PMI supports bearish indicator divergence

- China's Caxin PMI fell below 50 in April, inidicating contraction in the manufacturing activity.
- AUD/USD's daily chart shows a bearish divergence of stochastic indicator.
A combination of dismal China data and early signs of buyer exhaustion on technical charts suggests scope for a pullback in the AUD/USD pair.
China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which surveys small and medium-sized export-oriented companies, declined to 49.4 in April, missing the estimate of 50.5. A below-50 reading indicates contraction in the activity.
The government PMI printed above 50 early Thursday, but failed to inspire the AUD bulls.
The below-50 Caixin PMI is bad news for the Aussie dollar, a proxy for China. Additionally, the daily chart stochastic indicator is reporting a bearish divergence, which occurs when the indicator charts lower highs as opposed to higher highs on price.
All in all, the pair looks set for a pullback possibly to 0.65 or below. At press time, the spot is trading in the red at 0.6540. A close above the 100-day average at 0.6564 would signal a continuation of the recent rally from 0.6250.
Daily chart
Trend: Pullback likely
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6543
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6314
|Daily SMA50
|0.6303
|Daily SMA100
|0.657
|Daily SMA200
|0.6689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6558
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6486
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6406
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6253
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6531
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6514
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6436
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
