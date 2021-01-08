AUD/USD Price Analysis: Under pressure, forms head-and-shoulders on 1H

  • US dollar's broad-based oversold bounce weighs over AUD/USD. 
  • The pair carves out a bearish pattern on the hourly chart. 

AUD/USD is currently trading 0.30% lower on the day near 0.7744, having declined by 0.41% on Thursday. 

The losses could be associated with the US dollar's broad-based oversold bounce. 

The hourly chart shows the currency pair is forming a head-and-shoulders pattern with neckline support near 0.7724. 

Acceptance under that level would confirm bearish reversal and open the doors to 0.7628 (target as per the measured move method). 

On the higher side, the session high of 0.7773 is the level to watch out for, followed by Wednesday's high of 0.7820. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish below 0.7724

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7744
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 0.7767
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7629
Daily SMA50 0.7439
Daily SMA100 0.7314
Daily SMA200 0.7045
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7817
Previous Daily Low 0.7725
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.776
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7782
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7722
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7677
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.763
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7814
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7907

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD trims losses to regain 0.7750 as US dollar pulls back

