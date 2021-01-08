AUD/USD Price Analysis: Under pressure, forms head-and-shoulders on 1H

- US dollar's broad-based oversold bounce weighs over AUD/USD.
- The pair carves out a bearish pattern on the hourly chart.
AUD/USD is currently trading 0.30% lower on the day near 0.7744, having declined by 0.41% on Thursday.
The losses could be associated with the US dollar's broad-based oversold bounce.
The hourly chart shows the currency pair is forming a head-and-shoulders pattern with neckline support near 0.7724.
Acceptance under that level would confirm bearish reversal and open the doors to 0.7628 (target as per the measured move method).
On the higher side, the session high of 0.7773 is the level to watch out for, followed by Wednesday's high of 0.7820.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish below 0.7724
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7744
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.7767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7629
|Daily SMA50
|0.7439
|Daily SMA100
|0.7314
|Daily SMA200
|0.7045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7817
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7743
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims losses to regain 0.7750 as US dollar pulls back
AUD/USD has bounced-off lows to regain 0.7750, as the US dollar quickly pulled back from daily tops. However, the rally in Treasury yields, US-China tensions and Australia's fresh covid restrictive measures keep the offered tone intact around the aussie.
EUR/USD bounces-back above 1.2250 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD rises back above 1.2250, recovering from a deeper territory on US dollar strength. A rise in US yields has triggered some unwinding of bearish bets on the US currency which has bounced off a nearly three-year low. US NFP is the next major fundamental catalyst.
Gold revisits 200-hour SMA support
Gold is feeling the pull of gravity on Friday, with the US dollar showing signs of life amid the steepening of the treasury yield curve. The yellow metal almost tested the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at $1,908 soon before press time.
US yield curve steepest since 2017
The US Treasury yield curve is steepening, with the longer duration yields tracking the inflation expectations higher. The spread between the 10- and two-year yields has risen to 96 basis points, the highest level since July 17, 2017.
US Dollar Index: Bulls cheer break of 13-day-old resistance to attack 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) rises to 90.02, currently up 0.13%, during early Friday. The greenback gauge crossed a downward sloping trend line from December 22 the previous day while struggling to provide a clear break above 200-HMA.