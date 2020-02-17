AUD/USD Price Analysis: Under pressure following Friday’s bearish spinning top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD registers three-day losing streak.
  • A bearish candlestick formation, sustained trading below short-term trend line keep sellers happy.
  • Lows marked around 0.6680 can offer intermediate support.

AUD/USD drops to 0.6717, -0.03% with an intra-day low of 0.6715, by the press time of early Monday. In doing so, the pair justifies a bearish candlestick formation portrayed on Friday while also extending the weakness below an eight-day-old resistance line and 21-day SMA.

With this, sellers are on the lookout for the downside break of 0.6700 to target multiple supports around 0.6680, a break of which could recall the monthly low, also a decade bottom, surrounding 0.6660.

If at all prices keep trading southwards past-0.6660, the bears wouldn’t mind aiming for 0.6600 round-figure.

On the flip side, the immediate resistance line and 21-day SMA, respectively around 0.6740 and 0.6755, could restrict the pair’s near-term pullbacks.

Should there be a further recovery beyond 0.6755, January 29 high near 0.6780 and multiple lows marked during early-January close to 0.6850 will return to the charts.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6717
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6715
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6753
Daily SMA50 0.6847
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.6856
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6732
Previous Daily Low 0.6708
Previous Weekly High 0.6751
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6717
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6723
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6705
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6694
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6729
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6742
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6753

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

