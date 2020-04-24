AUD/USD Price Analysis: Turns neutral, bulls likely to target 0.6400 mark

- AUD/USD has managed to recover a major part of its early slide to the 0.6335 region.
- The technical set-up support prospects for a move towards reclaiming 0.6400 mark.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to recover around 20-25 pips from daily swing lows. The intraday pullback showed some resilience below 200-hour SMA, around the 0.6335 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart – though seemed to have lost the upside momentum – have still managed to hold in the bullish territory. This coupled with the fact that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have just started gaining traction now seemed to support prospects for additional gains.
Hence, a fresh attempt towards conquering the 0.6400 round-figure mark, or 1-1/2 week tops set in the previous session, remains a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, failure to defend daily lows might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back below the 0.6300 round-figure mark. The downfall could further get extended towards an intermediate strong horizontal support near the 0.6270 region en-route weekly lows, around mid-0.6200s.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6366
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6246
|Daily SMA50
|0.6321
|Daily SMA100
|0.6585
|Daily SMA200
|0.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6406
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6282
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6445
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6264
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6359
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6423
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6546
