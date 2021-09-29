AUD/USD Price Analysis: Trims a part of modest intraday gains, bearish potential intact

- AUD/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move.
- The set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- Bears might still wait for a sustained break below the 0.7220 support before placing aggressive bets.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and has now retreated around 20 pips from the daily swing highs.
Following a brief consolidation during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday, the US dollar regained positive traction and shot to the highest level since early November 2020. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair and capped the upside.
However, a solid rebound in the equity markets held traders from placing fresh bets around the safe-haven greenback and continued lending some support to the perceived riskier aussie. The AUD/USD pair, so far, has managed to preserve modest gains and was last seen trading just below mid-0.7200s.
Given the overnight rejection slide from the 0.7310-15 supply zone, the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and support prospects for further losses. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on hourly/daily charts are holding in the bearish territory.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 0.7220 horizontal support before positioning for any further decline. This is closely followed by the 0.7200 mark, which if broken decisively will reaffirm the bearish bias and prompt aggressive technical selling.
The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the slide towards testing intermediate support near the 0.7135-30 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended and allow bearish traders to aim back challenge YTD lows, around the 0.7100 round-figure mark touched on August 20.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 0.7290 region. Any subsequent move up might continue to meet with some fresh supply near the 0.7310-15 area. A sustained move beyond could trigger a short-covering move and push the AUD/USD pair towards the 0.7365 area en-route the 0.7400 mark.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7243
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.7236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7327
|Daily SMA50
|0.7324
|Daily SMA100
|0.747
|Daily SMA200
|0.7594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7312
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7258
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
