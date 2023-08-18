AUD/USD Price Analysis: Treading water above 0.6400, bounces back from weekly low

- AUD/USD trades higher, rebounding from the weekly low marked on Thursday.
- 5-day EMA emerges as the resistance lined with 0.6450 psychological level.
- Pair could find immediate support at the weekly low aligned to 0.6350 psychological level.
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6400 during the Asian session on Friday, rebounding from the low mark on Thursday. The Aussie might experience downward pressure as a result of the downbeat employment data from Australia released on Thursday.
The pair could face resistance around the 5-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6434 lined up with the 0.6450 psychological level. A break above the latter could underpin the AUD/USD pair to explore the 9-day EMA at 0.6470, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6489.
On the downside, the weekly low at 0.6364 emerges as the immediate support aligned to the 0.6350 psychological level. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays in the negative territory of the centerline and shows divergence below the signal line, which indicates the bearish sentiment in the AUD/USD pair.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to remain below 50, reinforcing the confirmation of the bearish bias of the AUD/USD traders.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
AUD/USD: important additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6401
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6404
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.659
|Daily SMA50
|0.6682
|Daily SMA100
|0.6672
|Daily SMA200
|0.6736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6364
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6486
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6397
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6448
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6492
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6534
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
