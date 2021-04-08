AUD/USD Price Analysis: Trades with modest gains above 0.7600 mark, remains vulnerable

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD managed to find some support near the 0.7600 mark and edged higher on Thursday.
  • The overnight break below 200-hour SMA. ascending channel support favours bearish traders.
  • The pair remains vulnerable to retest YTD lows before eventually dropping to sub-0.7500 levels.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the Asian session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 0.720 region in the last hour.

The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as a key factor lending some support to the perceived riskier aussie. That said, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields underpinned the US dollar, which, in turn, capped any meaningful gains for the AUD/USD pair.

Looking at the technical picture, the AUD/USD pair on Wednesday confirmed a bearish break through confluence support, comprising of 200-hour SMA and the lower end of a three-day-old ascending channel. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.

That said, bulls have been showing some resilience near the 0.7600 mark, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break below will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to retest YTD lows, around the 0.7530 area touched earlier this April.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on daily/hourly charts are holding in the negative territory and add credence to the bearish outlook. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 0.7500 psychological mark, en-route the next relevant support near the 0.7460 zone, remains a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7660-70 heavy supply zone. This coincides with the top boundary of the mentioned channel, which if cleared decisively might prompt some short-covering move and push the AUD/USD pair to the 0.7700 mark.

AUD/USD 1-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7621
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.7613
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7674
Daily SMA50 0.7716
Daily SMA100 0.7647
Daily SMA200 0.7404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7678
Previous Daily Low 0.7599
Previous Weekly High 0.7694
Previous Weekly Low 0.7531
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7629
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7648
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7582
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7551
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7503
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7661
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7709
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.774

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Time is money!

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers

EUR/USD: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground while hovering within Wednesday’s trading range in early Asian dealings, as the US dollar remains broadly in demand amid tepid close on Wall Street. Bearish RSI, USD rebound keep EUR/USD vulnerable.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears target 100-DMA near 1.3680 after two-day sell-off

GBP/USD: Bears target 100-DMA near 1.3680 after two-day sell-off

GBP/USD is nursing losses below 1.3750, as the sellers take a breather before resuming the downtrend, helped by a broad US dollar comeback and the Treasury yields. RSI stays bearish, 21-DMA to limit any recovery attempts.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidated around $1,735 level, Powell’s speech awaited

Gold consolidated around $1,735 level, Powell’s speech awaited

A combination of factors kept a lid on any meaningful upside for gold on Thursday. Bouncing US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed on the commodity. Bearish traders seemed reluctant ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Gold News

Bitcoin looks more bearish every day, Ripple outperforms, here's why

Bitcoin looks more bearish every day, Ripple outperforms, here's why

The recovery of the cryptocurrency market from the late-March lows lifted the complex above the $2 trillion threshold, with Bitcoin still representing over 50% despite the lackluster price action. The rebound has been more bountiful for ETH bulls and exceptionally so for XRP speculators.

Read more

S&P 500 Elliott Wave Analysis: Bullish cycle in play

S&P 500 Elliott Wave Analysis: Bullish cycle in play

Overview: Bullish cycle for SP500, Russell 2000 and NASDAQ. SPX S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave iii of (iii) of v) of 5 of (3) in progress. SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk on. (Long trades in play)

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures