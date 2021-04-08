AUD/USD Price Analysis: Trades with modest gains above 0.7600 mark, remains vulnerable

- AUD/USD managed to find some support near the 0.7600 mark and edged higher on Thursday.
- The overnight break below 200-hour SMA. ascending channel support favours bearish traders.
- The pair remains vulnerable to retest YTD lows before eventually dropping to sub-0.7500 levels.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher during the Asian session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 0.720 region in the last hour.
The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets was seen as a key factor lending some support to the perceived riskier aussie. That said, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields underpinned the US dollar, which, in turn, capped any meaningful gains for the AUD/USD pair.
Looking at the technical picture, the AUD/USD pair on Wednesday confirmed a bearish break through confluence support, comprising of 200-hour SMA and the lower end of a three-day-old ascending channel. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
That said, bulls have been showing some resilience near the 0.7600 mark, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break below will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to retest YTD lows, around the 0.7530 area touched earlier this April.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on daily/hourly charts are holding in the negative territory and add credence to the bearish outlook. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 0.7500 psychological mark, en-route the next relevant support near the 0.7460 zone, remains a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7660-70 heavy supply zone. This coincides with the top boundary of the mentioned channel, which if cleared decisively might prompt some short-covering move and push the AUD/USD pair to the 0.7700 mark.
AUD/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7621
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.7613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7674
|Daily SMA50
|0.7716
|Daily SMA100
|0.7647
|Daily SMA200
|0.7404
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7599
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.774
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
