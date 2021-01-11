AUD/USD Price Analysis: Trades below 200-HMA, further falls likely amid bearish crossover

  • AUD/USD sold-off into higher Treasury yields-driven US dollar strength.
  • The 1H chart suggests more losses amid trendline breakdown, bearish crossover.
  • Any bounce could meet strong offers at the 200-HMA barrier.

AUD/USD started out a fresh week on a bearish note, extending last week’s decline below 0.7800.

The aussie remains sold-off into increased US stimulus expectations-led rally in Treasury yields, which underpins the advance in the US dollar. Further, the US-Sino tensions over the Taiwan developments also likely weigh on the AUD, as markets shrug-off upbeat Chinese inflation data.

Technically, the selling pressure around the major intensified after the AUD bulls failed to defend the week-long rising trendline support at 0.7757 on the hourly chart.

The downside break bolstered the bears, as the critical upward-sloping 200- hourly moving average (HMA) support, then at 0.7722, also gave in.

A breach of the latter triggered a fresh leg lower, as the sellers cleared the 0.7700 cushion. The bearish crossover also adds credence to the renewed downside, as the 50-HMA seems to have just pierced the 100-HMA from above.

Meanwhile, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trends lower around 31.50, still holding above the oversold region, suggesting that there is more room to the downside.

AUD/USD: Hourly chart

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7697
Today Daily Change -0.0063
Today Daily Change % -0.81
Today daily open 0.776
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7641
Daily SMA50 0.7454
Daily SMA100 0.732
Daily SMA200 0.7054
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7799
Previous Daily Low 0.7728
Previous Weekly High 0.782
Previous Weekly Low 0.7642
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7772
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7726
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7691
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7654
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7797
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7834
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7869

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

