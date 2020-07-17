AUD/USD Price Analysis: There has been a textbook break and retest of the triangle pattern

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • AUD/USD is trading 0.46% higher on Friday and 0.78% higher for the week.
  • There has been a break of the triangle pattern on the 4-hour.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is trading pretty positively on the last trading day of the week. This is due to a strong amount of USD selling as the risk sentiment once again shifted to the upside. Looking at the chart below, the main feature is the break of the red triangle pattern to the upside. Not only has there been a break there has been a decent retest of the pattern and another move to the upside. 

The price has also moved above the 0.70 psychological level, although, it has not been a resistance zone it is still noteworthy. The MACD indicator is also moving higher but the histogram is still red. The signal lines continue to remain above the mid-point. 

Next week the market will get the latest meeting minutes from the RBA. There must be some concern about the strength of the AUD but there is not expected to be much in the way of change. It would be interesting to see if there is much talk about additional stimulus and negative interest rates. The state of Victoria is still in full lockdown more after virus cases increased across the region. 

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7003
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 0.697
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6928
Daily SMA50 0.68
Daily SMA100 0.6543
Daily SMA200 0.6681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7016
Previous Daily Low 0.6962
Previous Weekly High 0.7001
Previous Weekly Low 0.6922
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6983
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6949
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7003
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7057

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

