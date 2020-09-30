AUD/USD Price Analysis: The price is heading to a firm resistance zone at 0.7200

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • AUD/USD has been pushing higher since the middle of the EU session.
  • The pair is still 0.25% lower on Wednesday but is coming up to a critical point.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD has been very sensitive to the risk environment recently. When stocks perform the Aussie dollar recovers and vice versa when stocks take a dive. Now the price has risen in line with that theory but there is an important zone coming up.

The chart highlights a 20 pip or so red zone close to 0.7200 that could halt the bulls. Beyond that, the old triangle structure could also provide some resistance too. If the dollar continues to retrace lower these levels could be testing in the coming sessions. 

On the flip side, if the is a rejection the wave low at 0.700 is proving to be a formidable area. The psychological zone has been prominent for a while now and could provide support once again in the future.

The indicators are turning bullish at the moment. The MACD signal lines and histogram bars are above zero. The Relative Strength Index is nearly oversold but this will make a bearish failure swing pattern and could mean lower levels are to come. 

The main theme on the chart remains the red area. If the price makes it there could be another reaction as it has been used so many times to great effect. 

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7171
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 0.7131
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7223
Daily SMA50 0.7205
Daily SMA100 0.7019
Daily SMA200 0.6776
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7138
Previous Daily Low 0.7068
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7111
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7095
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7086
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7015
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7228

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

