AUD/USD Price Analysis: The pair is trading near a stubborn support zone

- AUD/USD is one of the worst-performing majors on Wednesday.
- The price has met some resistance at the top of a channel.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
The Australian dollar has been one of the worst-performing currencies in the G6 on Wednesday. The RBA was slightly more dovish than expected a few sessions ago and it seems to be having an effect on the AUD. The RBA AUD 57bn increase in size and extension of tenor of the TFF (Term Funding Facility) and the acknowledgement that the AUD is at relatively high levels was enough to send the currency lower.
Looking at the chart, the price has broken back below 0.74 and looks to be heading to 0.73 resistance zone which had just printed under a few minutes ago. The next key support is at the green line at 0.7275 and it would be interesting to see if the bears can take out the zone. Beyond that 0.7225 is also strong and a break of that level could lead to the channel low being tested.
The indicators are looking weak but the MACD signal lines are still above the mid-point. The histogram is red and although this is bearish it would be good to see the signal lines join them for confirmation. The Relative Strength Index indicators is firmly below 50 but a bullish failure swing is setting up. This could mean there is a small move up before the move down continues.
Overall it is too early to call this a change in trend in AUD/USD. A lower high is needed first and a break of the two aforementioned support zones could be a better indication. For now, the price is holding at the top of the channel and there could be a short term move back up.
Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|0.7373
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7216
|Daily SMA50
|0.7096
|Daily SMA100
|0.6858
|Daily SMA200
|0.6738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7414
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7359
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7327
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7295
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7437
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at fresh daily lows. The ADP reported an increase of only 428K private-sector jobs in August, below estimates, yet demand for the greenback persist.
GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.3350 afer US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, finding its feet after US ADP NFP missed estimates. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier said the UK refused to guarantee fair competition. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak later.
XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970
Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.
Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market
Time is running out for Bitcoin if it wants to join the upward race of the Ethereum. The King's crown feels the jolts of the Ether which, with overwhelming authority, is holding the positive tone of the market.
WTI: Slides to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range support
The intraday selling around WTI crude oil picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed spot prices to fresh weekly lows. The commodity has now dropped to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range, which if broken should set the stage for additional weakness.