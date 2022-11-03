AUD/USD Price Analysis: Tests the H&S neckline at 0.6370, downside seems favored

- An H&S formation has accelerated the odds of a bearish reversal.
- Overall negative market sentiment has underpinned the greenback.
- Declining 20-EMA adds to the downside filters.
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed fresh demand after a nose-diving to near 0.6326 in the Tokyo session. As the risk-on profile has attempted a rebound after an intense sell-off in the risk-perceived currencies, the antipodean has displayed a pullback move to near 0.6363.
The pullback move could be short-lived as the negative risk profile has eased marginally but not faded away. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has shifted into a sideways structure below the critical support of 112.00.
On an hourly scale, the asset has already delivered a downside break of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern that signals a bearish reversal. The aussie bulls are testing the south-side break of the chart pattern’s neckline at 0.6370. This could be a make or a break for the asset ahead.
Downward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6377 adds to the downside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is struggling to ditch the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more downside ahead.
Going forward, a downside break of Thursday’s low at 0.6326 will drag the asset towards October 24 low at 0.6273, followed by October 21 low at 0.6210.
On the flip side, a decisive break above Wednesday’s high at 0.6493 will drive the asset toward the previous week’s high at 0.6522. A breach of the latter will send the major toward October high at 0.6548.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6364
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6351
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6343
|Daily SMA50
|0.6554
|Daily SMA100
|0.6736
|Daily SMA200
|0.6979
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6493
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6348
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6591
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
