AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teases 0.7360-65 hurdle on RBA Minutes, focus on Gov. Lowe’s speech

- AUD/USD remains sidelined as RBA Minutes reiterate no rate hike until 2024.
- Convergence of 100, 50-DMA guard immediate upside, bears need validation from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- Bearish MACD signals, descending Momentum line keep sellers hopeful.
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday top around 0.7355, up 0.13% on a day, following the releases of the RBA Meeting Minutes during Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, traders await RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech, around 02:30 AM GMT, for fresh clues.
Read: RBA Minutes: Prepared to be patient until wage and inflation targets are met
Even so, the quote remains below the 100-DMA and 50-DMA confluence near 0.7360-65 with the bearish MACD signals and downward sloping Momentum line teasing the sellers.
The expected pullback moves may initially test the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of August-October upside, around 0.7330, before challenging the recent swing lows around 61.8% Fibo. level of 0.7277.
While the 0.7300 threshold will offer an intermediate halt during the fall, September’s low surrounding 0.7170 can please the AUD/USD bears past 0.7277.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the 0.7365 hurdle could propel the quote towards a convergence of the October 22 low and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.7450.
Following that, September’s high of 0.7478 and the 0.7500 round figure can challenge the AUD/USD bulls before directing them to the previous month’s top of 0.7557.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7347
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.7346
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.744
|Daily SMA50
|0.7362
|Daily SMA100
|0.7368
|Daily SMA200
|0.7543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7371
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7322
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7432
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7275
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7352
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7341
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7321
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7297
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7272
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.737
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7395
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7419
