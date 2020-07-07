AUD/USD Price Analysis: Support only at 0.6909 after Melbourne put under lockdown – Confluence Detector

AUD/USD has been on the back foot after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown after COVID-19 cases. Victoria's decision to shutter Australia's second-largest city finds Aussie/USD in a vulnerable spot on the graphs.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that AUD/USD has weak support at around 0.6955, which is the convergence of the previous weekly high, the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.

Significant support is only at 0.6909, which is a cluster including the BB 4h-Lower, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.

Initial resistance is at 0.6966, which is the confluence of the SMA 10-4h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.

The next hurdle is at 0.6991, where the previous daily high, the BB 1h-Upper, and the BB one-day Upper converge.

