AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stuck inside symmetrical triangle below 0.7200

  • AUD/USD bulls catch a breather after three-day winning streak.
  • Sustained trading beyond 200-hour EMA, weekly support line keeps buyers hopeful.

AUD/USD wavers around 0.7170/75 while heading into Thursday’s European session open. The pair rose to a three-week high the previous day before stepping back from 0.7222.

However, a successful U-turn from 200-hour EMA and an ascending trend line from November 02 join strong RSI conditions to favor the buyers.

As a result, AUD/USD bulls await fresh entries above the resistance line of the adjacent triangle, at 0.7185 now, before targeting the 0.7200 and Wednesday’s top near 0.7225.

While anticipated overbought RSI conditions may pause the pair’s further upside past-0.7225, October’s peak surrounding 0.7244 could lure the optimists afterward.

In a case where the pair drops below the stated triangle’s support line, currently around 0.7155, an ascending trend line from Monday, at 0.7105 now, will be on the intraday sellers’ radar.

Also likely to challenge the AUD/USD bears is a 200-hour EMA line near 0.7095, a break of which can probe yesterday’s low of 0.7048.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7173
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 0.7175
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7116
Daily SMA50 0.7182
Daily SMA100 0.712
Daily SMA200 0.6806
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7222
Previous Daily Low 0.7048
Previous Weekly High 0.7182
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7115
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7075
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6975
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6901
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7249
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7322
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7422

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

