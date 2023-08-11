AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to gain near 0.6530, all eyes are on US PPI

- AUD/USD remains on the defensive around 0.6525, up 0.14% ahead of the top-tier US data.
- The pair trades below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with a downward slope on the four-hour chart.
- The immediate resistance is located at 0.6540; 0.6500 acts as the key support level.
The AUD/USD pair remains under pressure in the Asian session as investors are concerned about the possible deflation in China and the hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers. The major pair currently trades around 0.6525, gaining 0.14% on the day.
That said, the Fed San Francisco President, Mary C. Daly, stated on Thursday that there is a lot more information to evaluate and that it is premature to project whether additional rate increases or a prolonged period of holding rates are required. This, in turn, caps the upside for the Aussie and acts as a headwind for the pair. On Friday, market players await the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later in the American session. The figure is expected to rise from 0.1% to 0.7% YoY. Also, the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Confidence Survey will be due in the American session.
Technically, the AUD/USD pair trades below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope on the four-hour chart, indicating that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside.
Any meaningful follow-through buying beyond 0.6540 (the midline of the Bollinger Band) could pave the way to the next resistance level at 0.6575. This level represents a confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the 50-hour EMA. A break above the latter will see the next upside stop at 0.662 (100-hour EMA), and finally the key barrier is seen at 0.6700 (a psychological round mark).
On the flip side, 0.6500 acts as the critical support level for the pair, portraying the lower limit of the Bollinger Band, a low of August 3, and a psychological round mark. Any intraday pullback below the latter would expose the next contention level at 0.6460 (low of May 31) Further south, the next stop of the AUD/USD is located at 0.6400 (the confluence of a psychological round figure and the low of November 2022).
It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50, challenging the pair’s immediate downside for the time being.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6528
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6515
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6677
|Daily SMA50
|0.6702
|Daily SMA100
|0.6683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6617
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6514
|Previous Weekly High
|0.674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6553
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6481
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6446
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
