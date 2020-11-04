AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to breakthrough descending triangle resistance

- AUD/USD recovers early lost ground, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum.
- The formation of a descending triangle, mixed technical indicators warrant caution for bulls.
The AUD/USD pair has managed to recover its intraday losses and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just below mid-0.7100s during the early North American session.
Bulls, however, seemed struggling to build on the momentum beyond a two-month-old descending trend-line. Given the recent bounce from an important horizontal support near the key 0.7000 psychological mark, the mentioned trend-line constitutes the formation of a descending triangle.
That said, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started gaining positive traction and support prospects for additional gains. However, neutral oscillators on the daily chart haven't been supportive of any firm near-term direction, warranting caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the 0.7200 mark, before confirming a near-term bullish bias and positioning for any further appreciating move. The AUD/USD pair might then aim to test October monthly swing highs, around the 0.7245 region.
Some follow-through buying should assist the pair to climb further to reclaim the 0.7300 mark. The positive move could get extended and has the potential to push the AUD/USD pair back towards yearly daily closing highs resistance, around the 0.7375-80 supply zone.
On the flip side, the 0.7100 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might continue to attract some dip-buying near mid-0.7000s, which if broken decisively might turn the AUD/USD vulnerable to slide towards the 0.7000 horizontal support.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7143
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.7147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7115
|Daily SMA50
|0.7183
|Daily SMA100
|0.7117
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7176
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7027
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7002
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7119
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6968
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Markets rise as tight biting elections edge toward Biden
The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar gained on fears of a contested election.
EUR/USD battles 1.17 as Biden advances in tight election
EUR/USD is battling 1.17 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. ADP's private-sector jobs report missed with 365K in October.
GBP/USD falls off 1.30 as US elections closely watched
GBP/USD has slipped back below 1.30 in highly volatile trading. The market mood remains upbeat amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around $1908-10 region
Some renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to regain traction and move above the $1900. The latest update showed Trump’s lead has narrowed in Michigan and weighed on the USD. A modest uptick in the equity markets might undermine the safe-haven gold and cap gains.
WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices manage to extend the rebound from Monday’s lows in the sub-$34.00 region to the vicinity of the $39.00 mark per barrel. The rebound in prices, however, is expected to be short-lived as it is mainly supported by short covering.