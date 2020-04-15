AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles near multi-day lows, just below 0.6300 mark

- AUD/USD retreats sharply from 61.8% Fibo. and dropped to near one-week lows.
- Bears might now be eyeing a move towards the 0.6215 resistance turned support.
The AUD/USD pair stalled its recent strong positive momentum to five-week tops and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.7044-0.5509 plunge.
The steep intraday slide of over 150 pips dragged the pair to near one-week lows, with bulls now looking to extend the downfall further below the 0.6300 round-figure mark and 50% Fibo.
Below the mentioned support, around the 0.6280-75 region, the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards a previous strong resistance, now turned support, near the 0.6215-10 region.
This coincides with a 3-1/2 week old ascending trend-line support, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been correcting – are still holding in the bullish territory and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the same confluence support before confirming that the pair might have topped out and placing any aggressive bearish bets.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply and seems more likely to remain capped near 50-day SMA, currently near the 0.6365 region.
AUD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0137
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.13
|Today daily open
|0.6441
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6086
|Daily SMA50
|0.6375
|Daily SMA100
|0.6619
|Daily SMA200
|0.6723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6361
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6303
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
