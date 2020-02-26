AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles below 0.6660/65 key resistance confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stays mildly negative following Aussie data.
  • Bearish MACD, a sustained trading below the key upside barrier keep sellers hopeful.
  • The recent candlestick formations portray the bears’ exhaustion.

AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.6600 following the release of a second-tier data from Australia during Wednesday’s Asian session.

Australia’s fourth quarter (Q4) Construction Work Done slumped 3.0% versus -1.0% expectations and +0.4% upwardly revised prior. Even so, the data had little impact on the Aussie pair.

However, the quote remains below 0.6660/65 resistance confluence including the early-month lows and a downward sloping trend line since January 01, 2020.

That said, the pair’s candlestick formations during the last two days suggest the bears also fail to cheer the MACD signal and rather like to wait for a sustained break below 0.6585 for fresh entry.

Hence, traders might witness the continuation of a lower grind unless prices stay in the range of 0.6585-0.6665.

However, an upside clearance of the same could quickly cross 0.6700 mark to challenge the monthly top near 0.6775.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6598
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 0.6597
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6692
Daily SMA50 0.6816
Daily SMA100 0.6823
Daily SMA200 0.6847
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6623
Previous Daily Low 0.6585
Previous Weekly High 0.6734
Previous Weekly Low 0.6585
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6608
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.658
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6564
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6542
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6618
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.664
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6656

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.6600 on awful Australian Construction data

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.6600 on awful Australian Construction data

AUD/USD fails once again to sustain above the 0.6600 level and ticks a few pips lower following a big miss on the Australian Q4 Construction Work Done data. Persisting coronavirus fears led risk-off action in the Asian equities also adds to the weight on the Aussie. 

USD/JPY steadies on 110 handle, correcting bloodbath lows

USD/JPY steadies on 110 handle, correcting bloodbath lows

USD/JPY fell from 111.00 in Asia yesterday to just below 110.00 in the New York session following a drop in US stocks and lower US yields and equities. The coronavirus is making for extreme volatility and the VIX is now at 29, up from 15 last week.

Panic Selling Could Drive These Currencies to Fresh Lows

Panic Selling Could Drive These Currencies to Fresh Lows

Panic selling continued to hit the financial markets on Tuesday as investors head for the exit. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost another 800 points which is approximately 3%. Germany confirmed another case of coronavirus.

Gold: Bulls fighting back control amid looming coronavirus fears

Gold: Bulls fighting back control amid looming coronavirus fears

Gold prices are seen recovering from the overnight slump to $1625 region, as the bulls look to regain the 1650 barrier amid negative sentiment seen around the Asian stocks. Virus headlines and risk trends will remain the key market drivers.

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company's Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

