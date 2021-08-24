AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles around 0.7200 as bulls seek confirmation

- AUD/USD fades the previous day’s upside momentum, refreshes intraday low at the latest.
- Momentum lines keeps buyers hopeful, July low, 20-DMA guard immediate upside.
- 5-DMA, nine-week-old support line challenge bears before June 2020 top.
AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s heavy gains, the biggest daily jump since April, while refreshing an intraday low near 0.7200 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.
The Aussie pair crossed 5-DMA for the first in a week, by extending Friday’s U-turn from a descending support line from June 18, on Monday.
Although the Momentum line backs the recovery moves, the AUD/USD buyers seem to wait for a clear break of July’s low of 0.7288 for further advances.
Also acting as the short-term resistance is the 20-DMA level near 0.7315 and the monthly high near 0.7430.
On the flip side, pullback moves may eye the 5-DMA re-test, around 0.7185, but any further weakness will be challenged by the stated support line near 0.7085.
In a case where the AUD/USD bears keep reins past 0.7085, June 2020 tops near the 0.7000 psychological magnet become the key to watch.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7204
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7322
|Daily SMA50
|0.742
|Daily SMA100
|0.7578
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7119
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7346
