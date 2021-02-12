AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stretches pullback from key resistance line above 0.7700

- AUD/USD stays depressed around mid-0.7700s after its U-turn from three-week top.
- MACD remains strong, sustained trading above 21-day SMA also favor bulls.
- Sellers need to break ascending trend line from December 21 to retake controls.
AUD/USD drops to 0.7745, intraday low of 0.7744, during the early Friday. The pair recently eased amid calls of a five-day lockdown in Victoria.
In doing so, the quote extends its U-turn from a downward sloping trend line from January 06. However, bullish MACD and successful trading above 21-day SMA keeps the AUD/USD buyers hopeful.
The currently consolidation may eye 21-day SMA, at 0.7692 now, but any further weakness will have to slip beneath an eight-week-old rising support line, currently around 0.7588, to convince the AUD/USD sellers.
Following that, the monthly low of 0.7562 can offer a mild rest-point to the bears targeting a sub-0.7500 area.
On the flips side, a clear break above 0.7755 will target the yearly top near 0.7820. It should, however, be noted that the AUD/USD bull can easily jump above 0.7900 during the run-up beyond 0.7820 to target March 2018 top near 0.7920.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.775
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.7753
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.769
|Daily SMA50
|0.7648
|Daily SMA100
|0.7426
|Daily SMA200
|0.7214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7773
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7675
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7735
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
