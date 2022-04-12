- AUD/USD staged modest recovery from the multi-year low touched earlier this Tuesday.
- Resilience below the 0.7400 mark/50% Fibo. level warrants caution for bearish traders.
- Sustained move back above the 0.7500 mark will shift the bias back in favour of bulls.
The AUD/USD pair attracted some buying near the 0.7400 mark, or the three-week low touched earlier this Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak. The pair held on to its modest recovery gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 0.7430-0.7435 region, up over 0.20% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the recent sharp pullback from the highest level since June 2021 showed some resilience below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7165-0.7662 strong rally. This is closely followed by the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around the 0.7385 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Some follow-through selling below the aforementioned support could pave the way for an extension of the corrective slide towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around mid-0.7300s, en-route the 0.7325 region. The latter coincides with an ascending trend-line extending from sub-0.7000 levels, or the YTD low, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bears.
With technical indicators on the daily chart losing positive traction and holding deep in the bearish territory on the 4-hour chart, the AUD/USD pair could then turn vulnerable to test the 0.7300 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 0.7240 region en-route the 0.7200 round figure and the 0.7175-0.7170 support zone.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.7470 area now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance ahead of the 0.7500 psychological mark. Sustained strength beyond would suggest that the corrective pullback has run its course and shift the bias back in favour of bullish traders, setting the stage for the resumption of the prior uptrend.
The AUD/USD pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate resistance near the 0.7535-0.7540 region and reclaim the 0.7600 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift spot prices further towards the 0.7635-0.7640 region en-route the YTD peak, around the 0.7660-0.7665 area touched earlier this month.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7432
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7458
|Daily SMA50
|0.731
|Daily SMA100
|0.724
|Daily SMA200
|0.7297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7466
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7413
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7662
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7426
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7446
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7379
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7451
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7485
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7504
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0900
EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure after having spent the Asian session in a narrow channel around 1.0900. The ZEW survey from Germany showed that the economic confidence weakened at a softer pace than expected in April but this data failed to help the shared currency. Eyes on the US inflation report.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3000 despite upbeat UK data
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and started to edge lower toward 1.3000 pressured by the risk-averse market environment. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.8% in three months to February.
Gold pares daily gains, trades near $1,950 ahead of US CPI
Gold has lost its traction and retreated to the $1,950 area in the European session on Tuesday. Ahead of the US inflation data, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory near 2.8%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
How likely is Ethereum price to surge to $4,000 after the recent crash
Ethereum price has arrived at a vital support level after crashing for the past week. This downswing puts ETH at a make or break point, indicating that things could go either way.
Three drivers of markets: Macron, UK stagflation worries and US price data
This is a shorter trading week for the Easter public holiday, however, there are some key data releases to watch out for and the markets are being driven by fundamentals at this stage of the cycle.