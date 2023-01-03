- AUD/USD has climbed above 0.6830 as the risk-on profile has rebounded firmly.
- Better-than-projected release of the Caixin Manufacturing PMI data has supported the Australian Dollar.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum has been activated.
The AUD/USD pair has got immense strength after the release of better-than-anticipated Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The economic data landed at 49.0 higher than the consensus of 48.8 despite a spike in Covid-19 infections after the Chinese administration adopted a sheer pace for reopening the economy.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped below 103.20 despite a recovery move in the opening session. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have recovered their entire losses displayed in early Asia, portraying a firmer rebound in the risk-appetite theme.
On a four-hour scale, the Aussie asset is marching towards the horizontal resistance, which is a three-month high, placed from December 13 high at 0.6893. The Australian Dollar has picked strength after a mild correction to near the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6792. Also, the 50-period EMA at 0.6765 is advancing, which indicates that the upside bias is still solid.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 40.00-60.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum has been triggered.
Going forward, a break above December 5 high around 0.6850 will drive the Aussie asset towards a three-month high around 0.6900. A breach of the latter will confirm more upside towards August 30 high at 0.6956.
On the contrary, a downside move below December 29 low at 0.6710 will drag the major further towards December 22 low at 0.6650 followed by November 21 low at 0.6585.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6831
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.6805
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6744
|Daily SMA50
|0.6655
|Daily SMA100
|0.664
|Daily SMA200
|0.686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6825
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.671
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6776
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6853
