AUD/USD Price Analysis: Snaps two-day losing streak, below 21-day SMA

- AUD/USD remains mildly bid while probing 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- 21-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement could challenge the buyers.
- Sellers may target a level below 0.6000 psychological magnet.
AUD/USD extends the early-day recovery moves to 0.6092, up 0.35%, while heading into the European session on Thursday.
In doing so, the pair confronts the 50% Fibonacci retracement of March month declines and defies the previous two-day declines. However, the pair remains below 21-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which in turn question the buyers.
Not only a 21-day SMA level of 0.6150 and 0.6235, comprising 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement, but March 13 top near 0.6330 could also challenge the pair bulls.
On the contrary, a daily closing below 10-day SMA level of 0.6020 can recall 0.6000 mark on the chart whereas 38.2% Fibonacci retracement around 0.5955 may please the sellers afterward.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6087
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.6071
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6153
|Daily SMA50
|0.6469
|Daily SMA100
|0.667
|Daily SMA200
|0.6758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6186
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6039
|Previous Weekly High
|0.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.57
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5864
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6246
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6306
