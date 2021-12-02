AUD/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 0.7100 inside monthly falling channel

- AUD/USD refreshes intraday low as sellers attack round figure within bearish chart pattern.
- Sellers stay hopeful as MACD teases bears, RSI retreats.
- Key SMAs, Fibonacci retracements add to the upside filters.
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around an intraday low of 0.7094, reversing early Asian gains ahead of Thursday’s European session.
In doing so, the Aussie stays within a one-month-old descending trend channel bearish formation. Also adding strength to the downside bias is the MACD line’s recent bear cross and the RSI retreat.
However, the lower line of the stated channel and the yearly low flashed at the end of November, around 0.7060, becomes a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD sellers.
During the quote weakness past 0.7060, the 0.7000-6990 region comprising multiple levels marked since June 2020 will be the key to watch.
On the flip side, 50-SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of late October to November downside, around 0.7175-80, challenge short-term buyers.
Even if the AUD/USD prices rally beyond 0.7180, the stated channel’s resistance line near 0.7190 and the 0.7200 threshold can challenge the bulls before directing them to 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibo., close to 0.7355 and 0.7370 in that order.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7097
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7265
|Daily SMA50
|0.7334
|Daily SMA100
|0.7333
|Daily SMA200
|0.7507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7174
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7094
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7273
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7068
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as yields pause south-run
EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1300, having faced rejection just shy of 1.1350. The recovery in the risk sentiment pauses the Treasury yields’ south-run, underpinning the US dollar. Fedspeak, US Jobless Claims, Omicron updates in focus ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
GBP/USD: Bulls testing critical resistance in bearish environment
GBP/USD bulls are climbing towards a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the lastest bearish hourly impulse. The price is meeting a meanwhile resistance that could see the correction phase-out and lead to a downside continuation. The resistance area is reinforced by a 23.6% Fibonacci level as well.
Gold recovery needs acceptance above critical $1,792 barrier
Gold price is building on Wednesday’s rebound, as bulls remain hopeful amid renewed fears over the Omicron covid variant after the US detected one case of the new strain and remains poised to extend the mask mandate.
Shiba Inu price edges closer to another 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price looks ready for a reversal as it enters a crucial support area that is likely to trigger a massive uptrend. This move has a high chance of occurrence as it allows sidelined buyers who missed the initial run-up to get in on the next leg-up.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?